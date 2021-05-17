Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $20.39, marking a +0.84% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the firearm maker had gained 11.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 87.72% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $273.5 million, up 17.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.05% higher within the past month. SWBI is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, SWBI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.73, which means SWBI is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

