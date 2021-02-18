Smith & Wesson (SWBI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Smith & Wesson (SWBI) closed at $18.56, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.72%.

Heading into today, shares of the firearm maker had lost 9.58% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 6.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SWBI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.82, up 530.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $264.70 million, up 58.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $961.20 million. These totals would mark changes of +298.78% and +41.69%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SWBI. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SWBI is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note SWBI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.3.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

