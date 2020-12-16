Smith & Wesson Sues New Jersey Over Subpoena

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) is accusing New Jersey of going on an "unconstitutional fishing expedition" after it issued a subpoena in October for almost all of the gunmaker's advertising materials that go back decades.

In a lawsuit filed against the state on Tuesday, the leading firearms manufacturer asked a New Jersey federal court to block enforcement of the subpoena, which is supposedly looking for instances of consumer fraud through false advertising.

Smith & Wesson says the subpoena is not actually a "legitimate inquiry into any purported fraud, and instead targets mere opinions and other protected statements allegedly made by Smith & Wesson."

Image source: Getty Images.

Returning fire

According to the complaint, New Jersey's attorney general is looking for marketing claims such as "gun ownership makes you safer," "carrying concealed firearms enhances your lifestyle," or "it is safer to confront a perceived threat by drawing a [f]irearm."

Smith & Wesson contends even if it has marketed firearms in such a manner, it would be constitutionally protected speech and the attorney general can't ascribe accuracy or fraud to matters of opinion. The gunmaker says those opinions are also held by large portions of the public.

Firearms manufacturers have been protected from lawsuits for criminal use of guns by the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, but the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 were able to bypass those protections by suing Remington Arms for violating the state's marketing laws. The lawsuit was partially responsible for the gunmaker's second bankruptcy filing in as many years.

Gun sales are at record levels this year as civil unrest continues throughout the country and people look to firearms to protect themselves and their families.

10 stocks we like better than Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.