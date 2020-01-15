Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands CEO out due to misconduct

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands Corp AOBC.O said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer James Debney has left the company after the board found that he engaged in conduct "inconsistent with a non-financial company policy".

The company named executives Mark Smith and Brian Murphy as co-CEOs and said the planned separation of its Smith & Wesson firearms unit from its outdoor products and accessories business was progressing.

