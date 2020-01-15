US Markets

Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands CEO out due to misconduct

Uday Sampath Reuters
Smith & Wesson owner American Outdoor Brands Corp said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer James Debney has left the company after the board found that he engaged in conduct "inconsistent with a non-financial company policy".

The company named executives Mark Smith and Brian Murphy as co-CEOs and said the planned separation of its Smith & Wesson firearms unit from its outdoor products and accessories business was progressing.

