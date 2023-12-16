Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Price Target Increased by 6.59% to 16.49

The average one-year price target for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) has been revised to 16.49 / share. This is an increase of 6.59% from the prior estimate of 15.47 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.46% from the latest reported closing price of 13.04 / share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Declares $0.12 Dividend

On December 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2023 will receive the payment on January 4, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $13.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.68%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.98%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWBI is 0.06%, an increase of 2.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 29,477K shares. The put/call ratio of SWBI is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,466K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,503K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 15.39% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,876K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,761K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,433K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares, representing an increase of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,074K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 74.38% over the last quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

