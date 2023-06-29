Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands said on June 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 13, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Wesson Brands. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWBI is 0.06%, an increase of 21.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 28,943K shares. The put/call ratio of SWBI is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.00% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Smith & Wesson Brands is 15.47. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.00% from its latest reported closing price of 12.68.

The projected annual revenue for Smith & Wesson Brands is 476MM, a decrease of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,467K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,511K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 35.13% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,649K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 96.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 2,943.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,379K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,131K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 31.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 3.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 973K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWBI by 36.23% over the last quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services.

