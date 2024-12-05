Smith & Wesson Brands Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. ( (SWBI) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. presented to its investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, provides a wide range of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products under the Smith & Wesson and Gemtech brands, along with manufacturing services such as forging and precision plastic injection molding.

In its recent earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. reported a notable sequential increase in net sales. Despite facing challenges such as a normalized demand for firearms and inflation pressures, the company highlighted its innovative product offerings, which constituted a significant portion of its sales.

The company’s financial performance in the second quarter saw net sales of $129.7 million, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the same quarter last year and a substantial 46.8% rise sequentially. The gross margin improved slightly to 26.6%, while the adjusted EBITDAS margin was 14.3%. However, non-GAAP net income was lower than the previous year, reflecting the industry’s softer demand trends. The company took strategic financial steps including a $50 million share repurchase authorization and signing a new $175 million line of credit.

Looking ahead, Smith & Wesson anticipates continued pressure on demand due to economic conditions but remains confident in its ability to maintain profitability and market share through its flexible manufacturing model and innovative product lineup.

