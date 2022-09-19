Smith & Wesson Brands' (NASDAQ:SWBI) earnings growth rate lags the 34% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last month. But that shouldn't obscure the pleasing returns achieved by shareholders over the last three years. In the last three years the share price is up, 87%: better than the market.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Smith & Wesson Brands was able to grow its EPS at 123% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 23% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. We'd venture the lowish P/E ratio of 4.29 also reflects the negative sentiment around the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:SWBI Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

We know that Smith & Wesson Brands has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Smith & Wesson Brands' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Smith & Wesson Brands the TSR over the last 3 years was 139%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Smith & Wesson Brands shareholders are down 46% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 0.7% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Smith & Wesson Brands better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Smith & Wesson Brands (2 are concerning) that you should be aware of.

We will like Smith & Wesson Brands better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

