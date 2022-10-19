Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 22%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Smith & Wesson Brands' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Smith & Wesson Brands is:

34% = US$121m ÷ US$359m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.34 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Smith & Wesson Brands' Earnings Growth And 34% ROE

To begin with, Smith & Wesson Brands has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 32% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 44% net income growth seen by Smith & Wesson Brands over the last five years is not surprising.

As a next step, we compared Smith & Wesson Brands' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 33%.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Smith & Wesson Brands''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Smith & Wesson Brands Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Smith & Wesson Brands has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 4.6%, meaning that it has the remaining 95% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

While Smith & Wesson Brands has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Smith & Wesson Brands' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

