Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWBI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWBI was $18.66, representing a -32.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.79 and a 173.13% increase over the 52 week low of $6.83.

SWBI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO). SWBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports SWBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 400.61%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.