Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.41, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWBI was $30.41, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.87 and a 109.72% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

SWBI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector. SWBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports SWBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -2.98%, compared to an industry average of 32.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SWBI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SWBI as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Vice ETF (SWBI)

Cambria ETF Trust (SWBI)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (SWBI)

Barron's 400 (SWBI)

iShares Microcap ETF (SWBI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYLD with an increase of 21.15% over the last 100 days. VICE has the highest percent weighting of SWBI at 5.52%.

