Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SWBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.49, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWBI was $15.49, representing a -44.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.79 and a 180.62% increase over the 52 week low of $5.52.

SWBI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AAXN) and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO). SWBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.68. Zacks Investment Research reports SWBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 312.2%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SWBI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.