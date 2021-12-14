Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SWBI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SWBI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.69, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SWBI was $17.69, representing a -55.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.61 and a 22% increase over the 52 week low of $14.50.

SWBI is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector. SWBI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SWBI's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -5.15%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the swbi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

