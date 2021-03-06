Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 56%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$258m, some 8.8% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.12, 56% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SWBI Earnings and Revenue Growth March 6th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Smith & Wesson Brands' five analysts is for revenues of US$646.1m in 2022, which would reflect a disturbing 38% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 6.6% to US$1.44 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$646.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.44 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$23.20, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Smith & Wesson Brands analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 0.4% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 32% decline in revenue until the end of 2022. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Smith & Wesson Brands is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Smith & Wesson Brands' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Smith & Wesson Brands analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Smith & Wesson Brands (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.