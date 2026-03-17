Smith & Wesson Brands About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SWBI)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SWBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.73 per share, with $14.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.02.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SWBI makes up 1.34% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (Symbol: DEEP) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SWBI).
In Tuesday trading, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.