Smith & Wesson Brands About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (SWBI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/26, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (Symbol: SWBI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.13, payable on 4/2/26. As a percentage of SWBI's recent stock price of $13.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when SWBI shares open for trading on 3/19/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SWBI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SWBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SWBI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.73 per share, with $14.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.02.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SWBI makes up 1.34% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (Symbol: DEEP) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding SWBI).

In Tuesday trading, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.