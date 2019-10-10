Smith & Nephew's (SNN) STITCH Study Outcome Encouraging

Smith & Nephewplc SNN recently announced favorable one-year results of the STITCH Study evaluating its NOVOSTITCH Meniscal Repair System.

This can be considered a major step toward the company’s commitment of strengthening its Global Sports Medicine and ENT segment.

Study Results in Details

The STITCH Study is the first prospective clinical trial to assess the proficiency of repairing Horizontal Cleavage Tears— one of the most common meniscal tears that affects nearly one-third of patients with this injury.

The outcome of the study highlighted a success rate of 91.7% (reoperation rate of only 8.3%) and a drastic improvement in knee function in all Patient Reported Outcomes including KOOS, IKDC, Lysholm and Tegner scores.

The NOVOSTITCH Meniscal Repair System caters to complex meniscal tear patterns which are not properly served by the other repair systems currently available in the market.

For two years after surgery, the STITCH Study will continue to follow up patients.

The NOVOSTITCH Meniscal Repair System, available only in the United States, is a crucial addition to Smith & Nephew's portfolio of All Tears, All Repairs meniscal repair systems.

Recent Developments

Lately, Smith & Nephew has been investing in developments which are expected to boost its Global Sports Medicine segment.

In September 2019, Smith & Nephew launched its LENS 4K Surgical Imaging System which is a high-tech visualization platform designed for end-to-end 4K imaging.This should enable surgeons to perform complex arthroscopic procedures.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 6.8% against the industry’s 5.7% fall.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Smith & Nephew currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Stryker SYK, Hill-Rom Holdings HRC and Syneos Health SYNH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker’s long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 10.04%.

Hill-Rom Holdings’ long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 10.01%.

Syneos Health’s long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 10.5%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.