Smith & Nephew's (SNN) CIT Technology Favored by New Study

Smith & Nephew SNN recently announced the publication of scientific research results by OTO Open, the official Open Access Journal of the American Academy of Otolaryngology –Head and Neck Surgery Foundation.

The results showed that the company’s COBLATION Intracapsular Tonsillectomy (CIT) technique provides improved post-operative outcomes in patients compared to traditional tonsillectomy techniques.

The CIT Technique was achieved using Smith & Nephew’s proprietary COBLATION Technologies, managed under the company’s Sports Medicine & ENT Franchise.

Details on the Study

CIT removes the whole or the majority of the tonsil tissue while maintaining the integrity of the underlying capsule. Meanwhile, the conventional total tonsillectomy removes the tonsil tissue and the underlying capsule as well. This results in the exposure of the muscle bed and blood vessels that lie within the muscle.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The meta-analysis evaluated 17 clinical studies on pediatric and adult patients, all of whom received either CIT or total tonsillectomy.

The patients who received CIT have suffered fewer post-operative complications and significantly lower pain. Reduction in the average time to arrive at the pain-free state and the duration of analgesia use also ensured a faster return to normal activity and diet.

Improved outcomes from the study solidify Smith & Nephew’s commitment to avail of the required relevant tools for surgeons to make a significant improvement in patients’ lives. In the United States, the procedure has already been performed by nearly 20% of pediatric otolaryngologists.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global tonsil and adenoid removal product market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% by 2028.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, Smith & Nephew unveiled “Precision in Motion”, a franchise-level value proposition spanning its Robotics, Knee, and Hip portfolios within the Orthopedics business. The combination of these portfolios will showcase the current products and future investments aligned with customers’ needs.

In the same month, SNN introduced the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction Technique. This comprises the new QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System, the X-WING Graft Preparation System and the broad range of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices. The combined technologies will work together to provide an advanced procedural solution, which expands the company’s ability to address the surgeon’s graft preference.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Smith & Nephew has mainly outperformed its industry. SNN shares have increased 27.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 5.2%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Smith & Nephew currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics Corporation HAE, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX and Avanos Medical AVNS. Haemonetics and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Avanos Medical has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 28.0% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have remained constant at $2.94 in 2023 and $3.29 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.

Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2023 earnings have increased from $1.17 to $1.42 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 100.5% in the past year.

CPRX’s earnings beat estimates in three quarters while beating the same in one, the average surprise being 3.35%. In the last reported quarter, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals delivered an earnings surprise of 4.76%

Estimates for Avanos Medical’s 2023 earnings have increased from $1.64 to $1.68 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have declined 15.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 16.3%.

AVNS’ earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.01%. In the last reported quarter, Avanos Medical delivered an earnings surprise of 25%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AVANOS MEDICAL, INC. (AVNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.