Smith & Nephew's CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant Shows Significant Knee Pain Relief

(RTTNews) - Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), Wednesday encouraging results for its CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Cartilage Repair Implant for the treatment of knee cartilage defects.

The recent multicentre randomised controlled trial found that participants treated with CARTIHEAL AGILI-C Implant experienced significantly better knee pain relief, improvements in quality of life over a four-year period, and superior improvements in performing activities.

Additionally, the implant reduced the risk of subsequent total knee arthroplasty and osteotomy by 87 percent in patients compared to the surgical standard of care.

In the pre-market hours, Smith & Nephew's stock is trading at $28.17, down 0.95 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

