Smith & Nephew (SNNUF) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 17.36

The average one-year price target for Smith & Nephew (OTC:SNNUF) has been revised to 17.36 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 16.46 dated January 16, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.25 to a high of 20.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.71% from the latest reported closing price of 13.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith & Nephew. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNNUF is 0.47%, an increase of 19.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 113,859K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,506K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,515K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 19.32% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 7,761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,148K shares, representing a decrease of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 0.99% over the last quarter.

FMIJX - International Fund Investor Class holds 7,190K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,912K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,700K shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 14.67% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,239K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares, representing an increase of 16.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNNUF by 43.18% over the last quarter.

