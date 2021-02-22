Smith & Nephew (SNN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.64, changing hands as low as $39.92 per share. Smith & Nephew plc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.07 per share, with $49.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.00.

