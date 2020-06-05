Smith & Nephew (SNN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.92, changing hands as high as $44.42 per share. Smith & Nephew plc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNN's low point in its 52 week range is $26.07 per share, with $52.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.11.

