Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Smith & Nephew SNATS, Inc. (SNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.452 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 62.59% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNN was $37.9, representing a -17.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.10 and a 14.02% increase over the 52 week low of $33.24.

SNN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW). Zacks Investment Research reports SNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.82%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SNN Dividend History page.

