Smith & Nephew Snats Aligns Director Pay with Shares

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew Snats has announced the purchase of American Depository Receipts for its Non-Executive Directors, as part of their remuneration policy. This move, involving transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, reflects the company’s strategic alignment of director compensation with shareholder interests. Such transactions are likely to interest stock market enthusiasts who follow executive compensation trends.

