Smith & Nephew revenue slide to slow in third quarter

Medical prosthetics maker Smith & Nephew Plc expects its decline in underlying revenue to be just 4% in the third quarter of this year, down from almost 30% in the previous three months when it was suffering heavily from the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and a halt in elective procedures.

The company, which makes orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, said all three of its franchises had shown significant recovery, with its orthopaedics franchise the strongest.

