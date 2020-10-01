Smith & Nephew revenue slide to slow in third quarter

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Medical prosthetics maker Smith & Nephew Plc SN.L expects its decline in underlying revenue to be just 4% in the third quarter of this year, down from almost 30% in the previous three months when it was suffering heavily from the impact of coronavirus lockdowns and a halt in elective procedures.

The company, which makes orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, said all three of its franchises had shown significant recovery, with its orthopaedics franchise the strongest.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru, Editing by Patrick Graham)

