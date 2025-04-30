Smith & Nephew Q1 Revenue Up On Operational Improvements And Recent Product Launches

(RTTNews) - Global medical technology company Smith+Nephew (SNN, SN.L), on Wednesday, reported steady revenue growth in the first quarter of 2025 despite various market challenges.

The company generated $1.407 billion in revenue, representing an underlying growth of 3.1% and a reported growth of 1.6%, compared to the prior year's $1.386 billion. This increase was driven by operational improvements and recent product launches, although growth was partially affected by ongoing headwinds in China and one fewer trading day compared to the previous year.

The Orthopaedics division saw underlying revenue growth of 3.2% and reported growth of 1.8%, with sustained improvement in US Hip and Knee Implants, as well as strong growth in Other Reconstruction and Trauma & Extremities.

Similarly, the Sports Medicine & ENT segment posted underlying revenue growth of 2.4% and reported growth of 0.9%, with robust performance in Sports Medicine Joint Repair and Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies in established markets. However, the business faced some challenges due to market conditions in China.

The Advanced Wound Management division reported underlying revenue growth of 3.8% and reported growth of 2.0%, with demand for foams and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) driving sales, though expected fluctuations in SANTYL? impacted results.

Despite the headwinds, Smith+Nephew has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting an underlying revenue growth of about 5.0% and reported growth of 5.4%. The company expects a significant expansion in trading profit margin, targeting between 19.0% and 20.0%.

A continued high cadence of product launches and clinical advancements is expected to contribute to overall growth. The outlook remains unchanged, including an anticipated net impact of $15 million - $20 million from tariffs in 2025, based on announced measures and mitigation strategies.

