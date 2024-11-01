News & Insights

Smith & Nephew price target lowered to 1,180 GBp from 1,248 GBp at JPMorgan

November 01, 2024 — 04:00 pm EDT

JPMorgan analyst David Adlington lowered the firm’s price target on Smith & Nephew to 1,180 GBp from 1,248 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

