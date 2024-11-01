Smith & Nephew price target lowered to 1,170 GBp from 1,205 GBp at Barclays

Barclays analyst Hassan Al-Wakeel lowered the firm’s price target on Smith & Nephew to 1,170 GBp from 1,205 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
