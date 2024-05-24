Smith & Nephew Executives Invest in Company Shares

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew plc, a globally recognized medical equipment company, has disclosed transactions of company shares by key management personnel following the 2023 final dividend payment. The shares were acquired as part of the Company’s Dividend Re-Investment Plan on May 22, 2024, with all transactions conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move suggests confidence among the top-tier executives in the firm’s financial stability and growth prospects.

