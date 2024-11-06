Smith & Nephew downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg downgraded Smith & Nephew to Hold from Buy with a price target of 1,050 GBp, down from 1,450 GBp. After headwinds in China led to guidance downgrades for 2024 and 2025, the firm is more uncertain about whether there will be a significant improvement in the company’s financials over the next 12 months.

