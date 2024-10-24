Smith & Nephew Announces Upcoming Dividend Payout

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew plc is set to pay an interim dividend of 14.4 US cents per ordinary share on November 8, 2024, for shareholders registered by October 4, 2024. UK-based shareholders or those opting for sterling dividends will receive 11.10 pence per share, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its investors.

