News & Insights

Stocks

Smith & Nephew Announces CEO Share Award Vesting

December 06, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Smith & Nephew has announced the vesting of performance and restricted share awards for CEO Deepak Nath, resulting in 83,057 shares being vested. Of these, 34,033 shares were sold to cover taxes, while 49,024 shares were retained. This transaction highlights the company’s commitment to aligning executive compensation with performance metrics.

For further insights into SNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.