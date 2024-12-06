Smith & Nephew Announces CEO Share Award Vesting

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew has announced the vesting of performance and restricted share awards for CEO Deepak Nath, resulting in 83,057 shares being vested. Of these, 34,033 shares were sold to cover taxes, while 49,024 shares were retained. This transaction highlights the company’s commitment to aligning executive compensation with performance metrics.

