Smith-Midland Reports Record Q3 2024 Revenue

Smith-Midland Corporation ( (SMID) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Smith-Midland Corporation presented to its investors.

Smith-Midland Corporation is a company specializing in the development, manufacturing, licensing, rental, and sales of precast concrete products and systems used primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility sectors. With three manufacturing facilities across the United States, the company is recognized for its innovative and high-quality proprietary and patented products.

In its third quarter of 2024, Smith-Midland reported a record revenue of $23.6 million, marking a 51% increase from the same period last year. This growth was driven by strong service revenue, particularly from barrier rentals and other special projects. The company also reported a significant increase in net income, reflecting a successful quarter.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a 170% rise in service revenue to $12.8 million and an increase in operating income to $3.8 million. The net income rose to $3.2 million, equivalent to $0.59 per diluted share, up from $1.3 million or $0.24 per diluted share in the previous year. The company’s strategic focus on barrier rentals and increased demand for utility vaults for data centers contributed to these impressive results.

Looking forward, Smith-Midland is positioned to benefit from ongoing infrastructure initiatives in the U.S., which are expected to sustain demand for its products. Despite inflationary pressures on labor and material costs, the company remains committed to managing input costs effectively. With a strong backlog of $62.8 million, the company is optimistic about maintaining its growth trajectory and enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives.

