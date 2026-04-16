Smith-Midland Q4 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Strong Revenues, Margin Gains

Shares of Smith-Midland Corporation SMID have increased 2.4% since reporting results for the fourth quarter of 2025, slightly outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 2.2% return. However, the stock has declined 0.8% over the past month against the broader index’s 4.7% advance.

Smith-Midland delivered a strong set of results for both the fourth quarter and 2025, marked by solid top-line growth and a sharp improvement in profitability. Fourth-quarter revenues rose 25% year over year to $23.1 million, while net income climbed to $2.1 million, or 40 cents per diluted share, from $1.4 million, or 26 cents, in the prior-year period.

For the year, revenues increased 19% to $93.4 million, and net income surged 63% to $12.5 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, from $7.7 million, or $1.45, in 2024.

Smith-Midland Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Smith-Midland Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Smith-Midland Corp. Quote

Segment Performance & Key Business Drivers

Growth during the year was broad-based across both product and service segments. Product sales rose 26% in the fourth quarter to $13.8 million and increased modestly to $48.3 million for the year from $45.6 million in 2024. Strength was particularly evident in Soundwall, Easi-Set and Easi-Span building products, as well as the introduction of SlenderWall sales, which contributed $3.6 million after no comparable revenues in 2024.

Service revenues emerged as a major growth engine, increasing to $45.2 million for the year from $32.9 million. This was driven primarily by higher barrier rental activity and increased shipping and installation services. Barrier rental revenues alone rose significantly to $19.7 million from $12 million, reflecting both higher utilization of the rental fleet and contributions from large-scale projects earlier in the year.

At the same time, some product categories showed weakness. Utility product sales declined to $4.3 million from $7.8 million due to a slowdown following accelerated data center-related demand in the prior year, while architectural and miscellaneous wall sales faced headwinds tied to project timing.

Margin Expansion & Profitability Trends

Profitability improved meaningfully alongside revenue growth. The fourth-quarter gross profit increased to $5.5 million from $4.4 million, with the gross margin holding relatively steady at 23.9%. For the year, the gross margin expanded by 240 basis points to 27.9%, supported by improved fixed-cost absorption and the contribution of high-margin barrier rental projects.

Operating income rose sharply, reaching $3.2 million in the fourth quarter versus $1.9 million a year earlier, and $17 million for the year compared with $9.9 million in 2024. The improvement was attributed to higher revenues and lower selling, general and administrative expenses, underscoring management’s cost-control efforts.

Management Commentary & Strategic Positioning

Management characterized 2025 as a “banner year,” highlighting record revenue and earnings performance. The company attributed its results to growth across all business lines and proactive cost management initiatives. Leadership also emphasized the favorable demand environment, particularly driven by U.S. infrastructure spending and increased marketing efforts for its building product lines.

The company pointed to ongoing opportunities tied to federal infrastructure funding, which is expected to support demand for Soundwall panels and highway barrier rentals. Additionally, regulatory developments such as the transition to MASH-TL3 compliance standards are seen as tailwinds for its patented J-J Hooks barrier system.

Outlook & Guidance

Smith-Midland expects a generally favorable operating environment in 2026, though with some moderation in certain areas. Management anticipates similar overall product sales volumes compared with 2025, supported by continued infrastructure spending. However, barrier rental revenues may decline from the 2025 levels due to the absence of unusually large projects that benefited the results in the prior year.

The company expects underlying barrier rental activity, excluding special projects, to increase, reflecting continued expansion of its rental fleet and participation in larger-scale projects. Backlog stood at $53.1 million as of March 2025, down from $59.5 million a year earlier, with most projects expected to be completed within 12 months.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Smith-Midland ended the year with improved liquidity, reporting $11.9 million in cash compared with $7.5 million in cash and investments at the end of 2024. Accounts receivable totaled $27.4 million, while debt remained relatively modest at $4.4 million. Capital expenditure increased to $9.2 million, reflecting continued investment in capacity and growth initiatives.

The company’s focus remained on organic growth, operational efficiency and capital investments aimed at expanding production capabilities and rental capacity.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.