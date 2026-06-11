Smith-Midland Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates Plummet Y/Y

Shares of Smith-Midland Corporation SMID have gained 2.7% since reporting first-quarter 2026 results, outperforming the S&P 500’s 0.2% decline. However, over the past month, the stock has fallen 4.1% compared with a 0.6% decline for the broader market.

Earnings & Revenue Performance

Smith-Midland reported first-quarter 2026 revenues of $21.6 million, down 5% from $22.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Net income declined 59.8% to $1.3 million from $3.3 million a year earlier, while earnings per share fell to 25 cents from 62 cents. Gross profit decreased to $4.3 million from $7 million, and operating income dropped 61% to $1.7 million from $4.4 million. The weaker year-over-year performance primarily reflected the absence of large, high-margin special barrier rental projects that benefited the first-quarter 2025 results.

Smith-Midland Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Smith-Midland Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Smith-Midland Corp. Quote

Revenue Trends & Business Metrics

Despite lower overall revenues, product sales increased 29% year over year to $11.8 million from $9.1 million, highlighting strength across several core businesses. Easi-Set and Easi-Span building sales rose 43% to $2.9 million, utility product sales increased 42% to $1.4 million, and barrier sales climbed 48% to $1.9 million. The company also generated $1.5 million in combined SlenderWall and architectural panel sales against no sales in those categories during the prior-year quarter.

Service revenues, which include barrier rentals, royalty income, and shipping and installation services, declined 25% year over year to $9.8 million from $13.6 million. Barrier rental revenues fell 74% to $2.2 million from $8.4 million due to the non-recurrence of two major special barrier projects completed in the first quarter of 2025. Royalty income moved down 8% to $823,000, while shipping and installation revenues increased 45% to $6.8 million.

The gross margin contracted to 19.9% from 30.7%, reflecting the unfavorable revenue mix. Cost of sales, excluding royalties, rose to 83% of revenues from 72% a year earlier as the company generated a larger proportion of revenues from lower-margin product sales and lacked the contribution of high-margin special barrier rental projects.

The company’s sales backlog stood at $48.1 million as of May 11, 2026, compared with $52.4 million at roughly the same point last year. Management indicated that most of the backlog is expected to be fulfilled within the next 12 months.

Management Commentary

Chairman and chief executive officer Ashley Smith emphasized that the quarter demonstrated continued growth in the company’s core manufacturing and infrastructure-related operations despite lower reported earnings. He cited strong demand for Easi-Set and Easi-Span buildings, utility vaults, SlenderWall products, and architectural panels as the key drivers of product sales growth. Management also pointed to opportunities associated with America 250 celebrations, the FIFA World Cup and the anticipated barrier replacement cycle driven by MASH-TL3 regulatory requirements.

The company continues to view infrastructure spending initiatives at the federal, state and local levels as supportive of long-term demand. Smith-Midland highlighted nationwide highway barrier replacement requirements, growing public-private infrastructure investment and continued expansion of its barrier rental fleet as strategic growth catalysts.

Factors Affecting Quarterly Performance

The principal factor behind the earnings decline was the absence of the significant special barrier rental projects that boosted the first-quarter 2025 results. Those projects carried substantially higher margins than traditional product sales, making comparisons particularly difficult. Management noted that while standard barrier rental activity remains healthy, the timing and occurrence of large special projects can materially affect the quarterly results.

Higher general and administrative expenses also weighed on profitability. Such expenses increased to $1.75 million from $1.58 million due to higher personnel-related costs, professional fees and expenditure associated with internal-control and financial-reporting remediation efforts.

Liquidity remained solid. Cash increased to $13.2 million at March 31, 2026, from $11.9 million at the end of 2025, supported by $3.1 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $1.6 million, primarily for manufacturing equipment, production-capacity expansion and facility improvements.

Guidance

Management expects product sales in 2026 to exceed the 2025 reported level, supported by stronger demand for soundwalls, Easi-Set and Easi-Span buildings, and utility products. Barrier rental income, excluding special projects, is also expected to increase, while royalty revenues are anticipated to trend higher for the year.

However, total revenues are expected to be lower than that reported in 2025 because last year benefited from unusually large special barrier projects that are not expected to recur at similar levels. The company also indicated that second-quarter 2026 results are unlikely to compare favorably with the prior-year period because of the absence of a large special barrier project.

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