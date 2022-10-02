Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Smith-Midland's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Smith-Midland had US$6.72m of debt in June 2022, down from US$7.21m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$12.4m in cash, so it actually has US$5.71m net cash. NasdaqCM:SMID Debt to Equity History October 2nd 2022

A Look At Smith-Midland's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Smith-Midland had liabilities of US$11.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$10.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$12.4m and US$13.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$3.67m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Smith-Midland has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Smith-Midland has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Smith-Midland's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 76% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Smith-Midland will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Smith-Midland may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Looking at the most recent three years, Smith-Midland recorded free cash flow of 26% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Smith-Midland has US$5.71m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Smith-Midland's debt use. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Smith-Midland (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

