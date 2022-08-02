Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Smith-Midland is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$2.2m ÷ (US$57m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Smith-Midland has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 11%.

NasdaqCM:SMID Return on Capital Employed August 2nd 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Smith-Midland, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Smith-Midland Tell Us?

In terms of Smith-Midland's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 30% over the last five years. However it looks like Smith-Midland might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From Smith-Midland's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Smith-Midland's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 161% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Smith-Midland that we think you should be aware of.

