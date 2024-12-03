Smith-Midland Corp receives over $8M in J-J Hooks barrier rental contracts

Smith-Midland has begun renting its J-J Hooks precast concrete barrier to the Virginia Department of Transportation, as part of three separate projects in Virginia. The total value of the projects through its Concrete Safety Systems rental division is over $8 million. CSS will deliver, install, and service J-J Hooks precast concrete freestanding and pinned barriers, and attenuators, ensuring clear direction for motorists and enhanced safety for workers across Fairfax and New Kent Counties, VA.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMID:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.