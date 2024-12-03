News & Insights

Stocks
SMID

Smith-Midland Corp receives over $8M in J-J Hooks barrier rental contracts

December 03, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Smith-Midland has begun renting its J-J Hooks precast concrete barrier to the Virginia Department of Transportation, as part of three separate projects in Virginia. The total value of the projects through its Concrete Safety Systems rental division is over $8 million. CSS will deliver, install, and service J-J Hooks precast concrete freestanding and pinned barriers, and attenuators, ensuring clear direction for motorists and enhanced safety for workers across Fairfax and New Kent Counties, VA.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SMID:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.