Smith Micro Software Picks Tim Huffmyer For Newly-Created Dual Role Of COO And CFO

(RTTNews) - Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI), Tuesday announced the appointment of Tim Huffmyer to serve in the newly-created dual role of chief operating officer and chief financial officer, effective June 9, 2025.

In his capacity as CFO, Huffmyer will succeed James Kempton.

Most recently, Huffmyer served as CFO of Urgent.ly Inc., a connected mobility assistance software platform provider.

In the pre-market hours, SMSI is trading at $0.788, down 0.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

