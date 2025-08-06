Smith Micro (SMSI) Q2 Loss Narrows 63%

Key Points Non-GAAP loss per share improved to ($0.14), beating analyst estimates by $0.11 on a non-GAAP basis.

Revenue (GAAP) declined 13.7% to $4.4 million. Revenue (GAAP) missed expectations and reflecting ongoing customer concentration risk.

Gross margin (GAAP) expanded 4.8 percentage points year over year to 73.5%, but a large goodwill impairment drove a GAAP net loss of $15.1 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI), a provider of software solutions for digital family safety and wireless services, released its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The report highlighted a noticeable improvement in profitability, as non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) outperformed Wall Street expectations. However, GAAP revenue missed analyst targets and continued its downward trend compared to the prior year. On a GAAP basis, the net loss was primarily due to a substantial goodwill impairment charge. The quarter showed progress in cost control and margin expansion, but also underscored ongoing operational and financial challenges.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) ($0.14) ($0.25) ($0.38) 63.2% Revenue (GAAP) $4.4 million $4.68 million $5.1 million (13.7%) Gross Profit $3.2 million $3.5 million -8.6% Gross Margin 73.5% 68.7% N/A Net Loss (GAAP) ($15.1 million) ($6.9 million) 118.8%

Business Overview and Strategic Priorities

Smith Micro Software designs and sells digital safety and wireless service management tools, with a focus on products that address family safety, parental controls, device management, and carrier-branded services for mobile operators. The company’s flagship offering is SafePath, a digital family safety platform that enables parents to track, monitor, and manage children’s device and app usage. Other products target messaging, voicemail, and device management for wireless carriers.

Recently, the company has put major emphasis on innovation within its SafePath suite. Product improvements, such as the soon-to-launch SafePath 8 with artificial intelligence (AI)-based features, form the cornerstone of its strategic roadmap. Key success factors for Smith Micro center on its relationships with major mobile network operators (MNOs), continued product leadership, and the ability to reduce dependence on a concentrated set of clients. Operational discipline in managing costs and monetizing product upgrades remains essential amid limited financial flexibility.

Quarter in Review: Operational and Financial Developments

Smith Micro achieved a marked improvement in non-GAAP operating performance, narrowing its non-GAAP net loss per share to $0.14 from $0.38 in Q2 2024 and Non-GAAP EPS outperformed analyst forecasts. This improvement did not extend to top-line growth (GAAP revenue). The revenue figure of $4.4 million (GAAP) reflects a 13.7% decrease from the year-ago quarter. Revenue (GAAP) came in 6.0% below analyst expectations. Non-GAAP operating expenses declined notably.

Gross margin (GAAP) reached 73.5%, a 4.8 percentage point increase in gross profit as a percentage of revenue compared to Q2 2024. This expansion marks the highest reported gross margin (GAAP) in recent quarters, reaching 73.5%, and likely results from a sales mix shift and successful cost control on software services delivery. However, higher gross margin (GAAP) could not fully offset lower revenue. Operational leverage remains constrained, as the company’s customer base continues to be highly concentrated among a few large carriers.

A significant event was an $11.1 million goodwill impairment (GAAP). This single event accounted for most of the GAAP net loss, which rose to a GAAP net loss of $15.1 million versus a GAAP net loss of $6.9 million in Q2 2024. Excluding this charge, underlying profitability trends showed ongoing improvement.

From a product perspective, the highlight is the upcoming launch of SafePath 8, an AI-powered family digital safety platform. SafePath is a software product suite that enables parents to monitor children's device use, manage screen time, and now, with version 8, introduces features like age-aware settings and social media monitoring powered by artificial intelligence. Management noted a successful debut of SafePath Kids in markets like Orange Spain’s TuYo plan, with feedback suggesting improved uptake expected in the upcoming school season. Smith Micro also discussed pilots for family safety offerings tailored for senior citizens and tablet devices, further expanding the SafePath addressable market.

The company did not declare new customers or notable expansions, and customer concentration remains a persistent risk. The loss of large client contracts in previous periods has had a prolonged negative effect on revenue, and management highlighted the necessity of new operator launches and product upgrades to reverse revenue decline, as revenue decreased from $5.1 million in Q2 2024 to $4.4 million.

Looking Ahead: Management Outlook and Investor Watchpoints

Management stated it expects sequential quarterly revenue growth in the second half of fiscal 2025, based on the launch of SafePath 8 and further rollouts with carrier clients. Much of the expected growth relies on deeper integration and broader adoption within existing operator channels. There was no explicit full-year guidance provided, but management commentary suggests an anticipated turning point as new products are deployed, particularly during the back-to-school season.

Investors should monitor the success of SafePath 8’s launch, including potential uptake with both new and existing carriers, and watch for any additional capital raises necessitated by cash burn rates. Another area to watch is how Smith Micro manages continued customer concentration risk and whether the company can diversify its client base. Any progress expanding into senior device and tablet markets could influence future revenue trends. SMSI does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,026%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.