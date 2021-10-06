Smith Micro Names James Kempton As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI), that provides software solutions to support mobile services, on Wednesday announced the appointment of James M. Kempton as its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing the interim finance chief Michael Fox.

The appointment is with effect from November 3. Michael Fox has been acting as interim CFO since September 2021 after former CFO Tim Huffmyer announced his resignation in July.

Kempton joins the software company from L.B. Foster Company where he serves as Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. Prior to joining L.B. Foster in February 2020, Kempton served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Caliburn International of Reston, Virginia and also held successive executive leadership positions at Michael Baker International and Michael Baker Corporation, both based in Pittsburgh.

Shares of Smith Micro Software are currently trading in pre-market at $4.78, up $0.02 or 0.42 percent from previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.