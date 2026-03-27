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Smith Douglas Homes (SDHC) Price Target Decreased by 19.64% to 13.77

March 27, 2026 — 12:02 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is a decrease of 19.64% from the prior estimate of $17.14 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.59% from the latest reported closing price of $12.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith Douglas Homes. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 42.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDHC is 0.02%, an increase of 86.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.38% to 9,314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,469K shares representing 16.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 1,433K shares representing 16.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 40.59%.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,250K shares representing 14.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,177K shares representing 13.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Beck Mack & Oliver holds 816K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 813K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHC by 4.75% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
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