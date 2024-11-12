Smith Douglas Homes reports Q3 EPS 58c, consensus 47c

Reports Q3 revenue $277.84M, consensus $258.08M. Greg Bennett, vice chairman and CEO, commented, “Our team’s commitment to our core operational strategies – offering homebuyers a personalized buying experience, working closely with suppliers and trade partners for an efficient production cycle, and maintaining a land light balance sheet – continues to deliver strong results. We achieved record results in the third quarter, with 812 closings for $277.8 million in home closing revenue, and gross margins of 26.5%, all of which translated to pretax income of $39.6 million.”
