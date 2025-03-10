SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES Earnings Preview: Recent $SDHC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES ($SDHC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $271,202,700 and earnings of $0.46 per share.
SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of SMITH DOUGLAS HOMES stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 941,511 shares (+438.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,140,342
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 741,329 shares (-82.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,007,675
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 702,722 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,548,837
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 417,112 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,758,491
- BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC added 256,950 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,588,198
- NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC removed 256,830 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,585,121
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 108,914 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,792,554
