Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) reported $223.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $216.52 million, representing a surprise of +3.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -152%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net new home orders : 736 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 757.

: 736 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 757. Backlog homes (period end) : 858 versus 904 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 858 versus 904 estimated by two analysts on average. Home closings : 669 versus 644 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 669 versus 644 estimated by two analysts on average. Active communities (period end) : 92 compared to the 89 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 92 compared to the 89 average estimate based on two analysts. ASP of homes closed: $335 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $336.31 million.

Here is how Smith Douglas Homes Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. here>>>

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. have returned +1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.