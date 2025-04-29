SMITH (A.O Earnings Results: $AOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

SMITH (A.O ($AOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, beating estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $963,900,000, beating estimates of $963,566,684 by $333,316.
SMITH (A.O Insider Trading Activity
SMITH (A.O insiders have traded $AOS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SAMUEL M. CARVER (SVP - Global Operations) sold 3,460 shares for an estimated $230,144
- ROBERT J HEIDEMAN (Senior VP, CTO) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $67,356
- DOUGLAS SAMUEL KARGE (SVP - President NA Water Treat) sold 419 shares for an estimated $27,507
SMITH (A.O Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of SMITH (A.O stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 1,584,319 shares (-98.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,066,398
- INVESCO LTD. added 995,043 shares (+26.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,871,883
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 967,926 shares (-91.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,022,232
- UBS GROUP AG added 900,083 shares (+259.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,394,661
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 877,969 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,886,265
- SARASIN & PARTNERS LLP added 876,837 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,310,066
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 502,715 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,290,190
SMITH (A.O Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AOS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 03/06, 02/18.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
SMITH (A.O Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AOS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Negative" rating on 01/14/2025
SMITH (A.O Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AOS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $74.0 on 01/31/2025
- Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer set a target price of $88.0 on 01/14/2025
