SMITH (A.O Earnings Preview: Recent $AOS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SMITH (A.O ($AOS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,005,065,059 and earnings of $0.99 per share.

SMITH (A.O Insider Trading Activity

SMITH (A.O insiders have traded $AOS stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL M. CARVER (SVP - Global Operations) sold 3,460 shares for an estimated $230,144

ROBERT J HEIDEMAN (Senior VP, CTO) sold 1,026 shares for an estimated $67,356

DOUGLAS SAMUEL KARGE (SVP - President NA Water Treat) sold 419 shares for an estimated $27,507

SMITH (A.O Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 315 institutional investors add shares of SMITH (A.O stock to their portfolio, and 339 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SMITH (A.O Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AOS stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $95,000 on 04/16, 04/10, 03/06, 02/18.

on 04/16, 04/10, 03/06, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

SMITH (A.O Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AOS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

SMITH (A.O Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AOS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $AOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $81.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Tomohiko Sano from JP Morgan set a target price of $70.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Michael Halloran from Baird set a target price of $76.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $65.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $74.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer set a target price of $84.0 on 01/31/2025

