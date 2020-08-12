SmileDirectClub's revenue slumps on delayed dental work, shares drop

Adds shares, background

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dental products maker SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O reported an 82% plunge in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as patients delayed dental procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending its shares about 6% lower in extended trade.

The company, which sells clear plastic teeth aligners at its SmileShops or through impression kits sold online, temporarily shut most of its 391 shops in March following government directive to delay non-essential medical and dental procedures.

Its aligner shipments fell more than 50% to 57,136 in the second quarter.

In May, the company said it expected to operate with a smaller shop footprint going forward, focusing on its dental impression kits business during lockdowns.

SmileDirectClub also reported a one-time charge of about $43 million related to lease abandonment and impairment of long-lived assets.

Net loss attributable to the company was $26.7 million, or 25 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $32.4 million last year.

The company, which withdrew its 2020 outlook in April due to pandemic-driven uncertainty, said total quarterly revenue fell to $107.07 million from $195.8 million.

(Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Devika Syamnath)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.