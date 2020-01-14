SmileDirectClub Takes On Align By Selling To Orthodontists

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) has had a busy start to the new year. On Jan. 6, the company announced a deal with Walmart to sell dental products inside its stores. On Jan. 7, the company announced its expansion into Hong Kong. On Jan. 10, it triumphed in a legal battle with the New Jersey Dental Association when the court granted the company summary judgment, tossing out the trade group's complaint against SDC.

And today, SmileDirectClub announced it will start selling its clear aligners to the orthodontics industry, undercutting industry leader Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN). All this good news has sent the stock soaring. which is up 15% in early trading Tuesday. Shareholders are up 34% in the first two weeks of the year.

Source image: Getty Images

SmileDirectClub plays nice with orthodontists

This newest move is an interesting pivot. SmileDirectClub is known for selling its clear aligners direct to consumers. Its business model saves customers thousands of dollars because they can skip expensive visits to the orthodontist chair. The orthodontics industry has attacked the company by filing lawsuits and getting new regulations passed.

But by making its aligners available to orthodontists, SmileDirectClub simultaneously opens up a new market for its product while decreasing its conflict with the orthodontics industry. Meanwhile, the company's battle with Align Technology intensifies.

SmileDirectClub's invisible aligners are the generic version of Align's Invisalign product and the two companies have a complicated history. Align sued SmileDirectClub for patent infringement in 2015. The lawsuit was dropped and Align became an early investor in SmileDirectClub. The two companies signed a distribution contract. Align agreed to supply the company with clear aligners, and SmileDirectClub agreed that it would only sell its aligners online and in retail shops.

After SDC's initial public offering, Align sold all its shares in SmileDirectClub. When the contract between the two companies expired at the end of 2019, it freed SmileDirectClub to start selling directly to orthodontists. So far, the loss of patent protection hasn't hurt Align too much. But with SmileDirectClub now selling direct to orthodontists, the fight is definitely on.

10 stocks we like better than SmileDirectClub, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SmileDirectClub, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Taylor Carmichael owns shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Align Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.