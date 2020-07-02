SmileDirectClub Sues Largest Dental Insurer for Not Covering Its Aligner Therapy

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) isn't smiling about its relationship with Delta Dental Plans. The company announced that it is suing the largest specialty dental insurer for its refusal to cover SmileDirectClub's aligner therapy, the product it is known for.

The company is bringing its suit against two entities, Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation and Delta Dental of California, in the two states where they are headquartered.

Image source: Getty Images.

"With 60% of Americans not having access to healthcare and only 1% of the population being able to afford and access traditional orthodontic care, the importance of insurance providers not discriminating against a platform that expands access to care is paramount," SmileDirectClub wrote in its announcement.

The company claims that Delta Dental is the sole major health insurer refusing to provide coverage for its aligners, contravening the language in its policies. SmileDirectClub added that its orthodontic therapy is covered by companies such as Aetna, UnitedHealth Group, and Anthem, among numerous others.

SmileDirectClub added that now is a particularly inappropriate time not to provide such coverage given the coronavirus pandemic. Since its aligner therapy requires a patient to visit dental professionals far less frequently than with traditional orthodontics, it mitigates health risks.

In a statement quoted by Nashville Business Journal (SmileDirectClub is headquartered in the city), Delta Dental wrote that it "will vigorously defend against the groundless claims alleged by SmileDirectClub and will also continue to evaluate SmileDirectClub's model and practices in light of standards of care promulgated by leading dental and orthodontic specialty organizations."

On Wednesday, in contrast to the decline of the broader stock market, SmileDirectClub's shares rose by 2.5%.

10 stocks we like better than SmileDirectClub, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SmileDirectClub, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.