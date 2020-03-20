SmileDirectClub sees first-quarter impact as coronavirus disrupts operations

Adds further details, background

March 20 (Reuters) - Online dental company SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O said on Friday it expects material impact to its first-quarter earnings as it temporarily closes all its SmileShops, except those in Hong Kong, due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The virus, which causes a respiratory infection called COVID-19, has infected over 252,700 people globally and caused 201 deaths in the United States.

The temporary closure through April 6 includes all freestanding SmileShops as well as those located within our retail partners, the company said.

SmileShops offer customers a 3D scan of their teeth to create transparent braces.

SmileDirectClub also said it will suspend operations at its mobile shops, but will continue to run its telehealth services.

The company also said it will suspend manufacturing operations by its affiliate for the same two-week period.

These disruptions could also impact its second-quarter results but changes to full-year outlook cannot be predicted, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru;Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.